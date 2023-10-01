Gen V: What Is The Woods & Why Is It So Important To The Boys Series?

Contains spoilers for "Gen V" Season 1, Episode 3 — "#ThinkBrink"

"Gen V" might have just introduced the most terrifying location in "The Boys"-verse. The series premiere of the new spin-off series, which begins to explore the quietly malevolent Godolkin University while teasing an even deadlier locale somewhere near the premises, is almost as full of mystery as it is blood. At first, it's difficult to discern even the most basic facts about this area, referred to as "the Woods," since our early glimpses come from eerie visions experienced by Luke Riordan, aka Golden Boy (Patrick Schwarzenegger).

However, as we discover by the end of Episode 3, the Woods is actually a scientific compound wherein Supes are held captive and experimented on against their will. One of these test subjects is Luke's brother, Sam (Asa Germann), who has seemingly unmatched strength and symptoms of schizophrenia. The cruel and inhumane activities that take place within the forested walls of this facility are conducted with the full knowledge and consent of Vought International.

The Woods is clearly positioned as the central problem to be solved within "Gen V," though the mystery of exactly what this problem is still unfolding. Though we can't determine for certain what these scientists hope to accomplish through their tortuous experiments, it wouldn't be unreasonable to assume that the end goal is creating more powerful Supes.