Gen V Review: A Raucous And Immediately Addictive Successor To The Boys

If anyone was worried about a spinoff of "The Boys" not being able to live up to the original, their fears should be put to rest. "Gen V" has the same irreverent, iconoclastic sense of humor as "The Boys," and introduces a new cast of superheroes with creatively designed powers that capture the audience's attention right off the bat. Where "The Boys" took place in the full adult world of superheroing as a job, "Gen V" tackles it from a college perspective, where aspiring supes are still learning how to use their powers and what their place in the world will be. The result is that the show falls into more coming-of-age territory — albeit with all of the crudeness and gross-out humor that fans have come to expect. Still, though, there's a surprising emotional heart at its center, as young, vulnerable superheroes navigate a landscape where they are simultaneously put on a pedestal and surrounded by people who want to tear them down, all while the powers that be are determined to keep a tight leash on them by any means necessary. Is "Gen V" subtle? Nope! But to be fair, at no point does it claim to be.

For many young people with powers, Godolkin University (a school reserved exclusively for supes) is just a stop on the way to future greatness, a place that they're expected to go to hone their skills before becoming global superstars. But for Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair), a young woman with the unique ability to control blood, it goes further than that — it's a chance for her to get a fresh start at life, to prove to the world that she's so much more than the worst thing she's ever done. While her classmates are partying and giddily exploiting their superpowers, Marie is determined to keep her head down and focus on carving out a path for herself as one of the most promising supes of her generation. But just because she's not looking for trouble doesn't mean that it won't find her. Almost immediately upon arriving at campus, she and a group of her classmates become embroiled in a mystery, one that involves whispers of a place called "The Woods."