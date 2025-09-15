Every Season Of Vanderpump Rules, Ranked

This article contains discussion of addiction.

If you're unfamiliar with the Bravo reality show "Vanderpump Rules" and decide to binge it for the very first time, you are so lucky ... and you're in for a treat. A spin-off of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," this series centers around restaurants owned by former Housewife Lisa Vanderpump — including SUR, or Sexy Unique Restaurant — and the various miscreants who work there and are always fighting, sleeping with each other, and fighting about who's sleeping with whom. The fact that Vanderpump seems to exclusively employ hard-drinking lunatics seems pretty bad for her bottom line, business wise ... but for audiences? It's a gift!

I have, conservatively, watched "Vanderpump Rules" 10 times in its entirety, and it's one of the pop culture properties that I wish I could erase from my brain and experience anew (like some sort of "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" situation). Unfortunately, "Vanderpump Rules" as we know it is, for all intents and purposes, over; after a scandal dubbed "Scandoval" rocked the show in season 10 (more on that shortly), season 11 proved that the "group" of "friends" we've all been watching since January 2013 is fractured too badly to ever truly function again. As a direct result of this, every single main cast member still standing was let go, and the show has been fully rebooted. Still, there's something important to consider about this overhaul, which is that no new cast members on "Vanderpump Rules" can possibly ever recapture the "lightning in a bottle" makeup of the original show. With that said, let's turn to the big question: which are the best and worst seasons of "Vanderpump Rules?"