Vanderpump Rules S11 Needs To Stop Trying To Redeem Tom Sandoval And Let Female Rage Win

It's been over a year since the world learned the portmanteau "Scandoval" (coined by journalist Hannah Selinger), but in Season 11 of "Vanderpump Rules," the cast of former SUR-vers and bartenders are still grappling with the scandal's aftermath. Tom Sandoval's months-long affair with former cast member Rachel Leviss (who once went by Raquel, which is a whole separate issue), which left his girlfriend of nine years Ariana Madix reeling, is now the stuff of reality TV legend — and at the end of the show's tenth season, it led to some of the best episodes in the history of the genre (like "#Scandoval" and the explosive three-part reunion). In the eleventh season, the wronged parties (and also Sandoval) are doing their best to pick up the pieces and move forward, but realistically, the ensemble cast started filming Season 11 just a few months after Madix found that incriminating video of Leviss on Sandoval's phone.

Why is that timeline important? It's important because, throughout the ten episodes that have aired so far, Madix has been incandescently angry. Throughout most of those ten episodes, she and Sandoval have retreated to their separate corners — even while they're stuck living in the same mansion they purchased together — but in Episode 10, titled "Line in the Sand," Madix explodes. For me, it felt unbelievably cathartic; after Madix's serene rage at the Season 10 reunion, her furious inner volcano has been largely dormant. Now, she's angry, and the series — by way of Madix's castmates Scheana Shay, Lala Kent, and James Kennedy — is shaming her for it while attempting to give Sandoval a redemption arc.

No. Stop that. Let Ariana Madix be mad and let Tom Sandoval be trash. Let me explain.