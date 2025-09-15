12 Best TV Shows Like Sullivan's Crossing

"Hart of Dixie" follows Zoe Hart (Rachel Bilson), a New York doctor who, after failing to secure a fellowship for cardiothoracic surgery, heads back to Bluebell, Alabama to work in a clinic. It turns out her biological father is not who she thought it was. The plot of the show kicks into gear when she discovers that her real dad left her half a medical practice upon his death. However, she struggles to keep patients because of her bad bedside manner and finds it difficult to fit into her new home. To complicate matters further, she gets caught in the middle of a love triangle — and one of the men involved in said triangle is engaged.

Like "Sullivan's Crossing," "Hart of Dixie" follows a woman retreating from the big city after a career setback. Both Zoe and Maggie end up learning more about their fathers upon their return, and both end up having to decide between two men. While being overlooked for a fellowship because of an abrasive nature isn't necessarily on par with a lawsuit and embezzlement scandal, both of these situations force the lead characters to decide what they really want from life, particularly when it comes to their careers. "Hart of Dixie" walked so shows like "Sullivan's Crossing" could run today. It set up what audiences came to love about the now popular small town romance genre.