12 TV Shows You Didn't Realize Were Based On Books

"Dexter" is all about Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall), a forensic bloodstain analyst with the Miami Metro Police Department. However, he has a secret: he's also a vigilante serial killer. This is a result of trauma from seeing his mother brutally murdered as a toddler. By channeling his murderous urges into killing criminals, Dexter believes he's performing some kind of justice in the world, since typically these people haven't been caught or evade detection. The show's eight seasons follow Dexter as he tries to have a "normal" life while hiding his serial killer persona.

The first season of "Dexter" is based on the 2004 book "Darkly Dreaming Dexter" by Jeff Lindsay. Several of the situations Dexter faces are ripped straight from the pages of the novel, such as the serial killer Dexter goes after. However, while the book series also has eight installments, these were not adapted for the screen. Though many of the same characters appear, they have distinct stories and fates, with some serial killers even being given different names despite carrying out similar crimes. The last book about Dexter, 2015's "Dexter Is Dead," has a significantly different ending for the titular character than the Showtime project, so if you were unhappy with his on-screen fate, you might like his journey in the books more.