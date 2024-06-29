Lord Of The Rings: 5 On-Screen Characters Who Were Never In The Books

"The Fellowship of the Ring" book has an abrupt ending. As Uruk-hai and orcs attack the Fellowship on the banks of the River Anduin, Frodo (Elijah Wood) and Sam (Sean Astin) use the opportunity to break away from the group and head off to Mordor on their own. In the books, even Boromir's (Sean Bean) heroic and climactic death is reserved for the opening pages of "The Two Towers." Add it all up, and the third act of Peter Jackson's first film was going to end not with a bang but with a whimper.

What better way to jazz things up than to introduce a villain who could threaten the Fellowship of the Ring and even take on Aragorn (Viggo Mortensen) one-on-one? Enter Lurtz. Played by the physically intimidating Lawrence Makoare, the Uruk-hai captain was invented for the silver screen and on-screen, he makes the Fellowship's encounter with enemies at the end of the first movie a much more thrilling affair.

Jackson also moved Boromir's death into the first part of the story as a way to pile on the drama. The book says Boromir was pierced by many arrows before he died. In the film, Lurtz is the one who deals out the multi-pronged killing stroke before dueling Aragorn and nearly taking the Ranger out more than once. The character is a great way to make things more interesting without dramatically changing the plot or narrative flow. (And the fact that Makoare actually threw his knife at Mortensen by accident while filming makes his character's final moments that much better.)