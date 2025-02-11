The 15 Best Episodes Of Bones, Ranked

Like fellow cozy mystery series "Psych" did in 2007 with "American Duos," the 2008 "Bones" entry "The Wannabe in the Weeds" taps into the vibe of "American Idol"-style reality shows, which were at the height of their popularity at the time. The episode even stars Ace Young, whose 2006 appearance on "American Idol" helped him land a Top 50 Hot Adult Contemporary single as well as a spot on People's top 50 hottest bachelors list.

The central mystery of "The Wannabe in the Weeds" deals with the death of Tommy Sour (Young), an aspiring singer-songwriter, at a local nightclub. The musical theme and whimsical spirit of the episode allows two cast members to show off their musical chops. In one scene, Zack Addy (Eric Millegan) belts out "Love is a Many-Splendored Thing." Millegan has a B.F.A. Degree in Musical Theater from the University of Michigan and already had plenty of stage credits to his name at this point, including a Broadway production of "Jesus Christ Superstar."

Later on, Emily Deschanel shows that she's also a fantastic singer (just like her talented sister Zooey, who sings in "Elf" and "The New Guy") when Brennan busts out an empowered rendition of "Girls Just Want to Have Fun." She gets cut off when the person who killed Tommy zeroes in on Booth, leading to an emotional cliffhanger in which the FBI agent is shot. It's a fun episode that also boasts some high stakes.