You's Penn Badgley Shares Why He Thinks Fans Love Joe Goldberg So Much

"You" Season 4 — Part I is set to premiere in February 2023. As revealed in a trailer that debuted at the beginning of the new year, Season 4 will follow Joe Goldberg ("Gossip Girl" breakout star Penn Badgley) as he prowls the streets of London, attempting to conceal his disturbing past from his new friends — one of whom is trying to murder him.

"You" debuted on Lifetime in 2018, having been adapted from a novel by Caroline Kepnes. It quickly took off, making the jump to Netflix for the remainder of its run. Over the past several years, fans have cringed as Joe stalked and murdered his way to true love, his luck running out more and more with each close scrape the logical consequences of his actions have.

And yet, though he may be one of the grossest protagonists on television right now, Joe strikes a bizarrely seductive chord with some fans (it's one of the few messed up things viewers are happy to ignore about the show). Though one may chalk it all up to the classic Hollywood charisma on display in the series, its leading man feels that a portion of the fanbase really does love Joe — so much so, he seemingly feels a responsibility to speak about the reasons why.