Every Conjuring Universe Demon Ranked

The Samurai is a demon that you may not remember at first, but it's been around since the first film in the franchise. Initially shown in "The Conjuring" in the Warrens' museum, the demon housed in the Samurai armor makes itself known in "Annabelle Comes Home." In this entry, the Warrens' daughter Judy (Mckenna Grace) is being babysat by Mary Ellen (Madison Iseman). When Mary Ellen's friend Daniela (Katie Sarife) comes over and unknowingly leaves Annabelle's case unlocked, the spirit within Annabelle starts to cause trouble. This includes alerting the other spirits housed in the museum, causing them all to come to the surface in an escape attempt.

When Judy, Daniela, and Mary Ellen realize what's happened, they try to correct the mistake. The Samurai armor stands in front of them, blocking their path to the Warrens' office and the key to Annabelle's case. As Mary Ellen gets closer to the armor, she begins to hear the cries of its previous victims. Judy helps snap Mary Ellen out of the trance the cries have put her in, but the Samurai's helmet still turns to follow them as they move past.

While hearing the screams of the spirit's previous victims is spooky, the actions of the Samurai are pretty tame compared to the other demons in the Conjuring Universe. The armor doesn't attempt to follow them, merely acting as a roadblock during a mildly frightening encounter, which is why it's at the bottom of this list.