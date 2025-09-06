The Ending Of The Conjuring: Last Rites Explained

Contains spoilers for "The Conjuring: Last Rites"



The Conjuring Universe is among the most successful horror franchises in Hollywood history. The films don't always get the facts right when it comes to the true story of Ed and Lorraine Warren, but, taken with a grain of salt, they're fantastically entertaining. If you covered your eyes to shield yourself from the scariest moments in 2025's "The Conjuring: Last Rites," or you were left a little confused when the credits started rolling, then you should check out Looper's explainer video above for a full breakdown of the film's finale.

"Last Rites" is being touted as the final film in the primary "Conjuring" timeline, but, as Hollywood has proven time and time again, there's always a way to keep a franchise going. If this is indeed the last time we see Patrick Wilson as Ed Warren and Vera Farmiga as Lorraine Warren, then they at least went out with a bang (Looper's review of "The Conjuring: Last Rites" calls it a "heartfelt swan song"). From family drama to spooky mirrors, here's everything you need to know about the ending of "The Conjuring: Last Rites."