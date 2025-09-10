12 Best Shows Like Chief Of War

There's something about Jason Momoa that sets him apart from most other stars. Whether it's his towering physique, his imposing visage, or his commanding performances, he's a magnetic star whose screen presence alone can keep audiences locked to the screen. And if he's the reason why you're watching "Chief of War," there's another series with Momoa at its center that you should check out: The 2019 Apple TV+ sci-fi series "See."

Far from a historical epic, "See" is set in a post-apocalyptic future that nevertheless resembles the same sort of ancient world you might be looking for. Because in this future, society has collapsed, technology has gone backward, and all of humanity has lost the gift of sight. The old ways of our modern world have become little more than myth, and various warring factions vie for power. But when a pair of children are born with the power of sight, it sparks a bitter struggle between their adoptive father Baba Voss (Momoa) — the fearless leader of the Alkenny Tribe — and the Witchfinders, a sinister group of warriors from a rival Kingdom who seek out and destroy anyone who is born with the ability to see.

While the story is different, "See" features Momoa at his very best, fighting for his kingdom and his family, while fending off attacks from all sides, much as he does in "Chief of War." And with a script so good that Momoa signed on instantly, you know it's something special. That it's also on Apple TV+ should make it an easy watch, too.