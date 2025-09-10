12 Best Shows Like Chief Of War
Jason Momoa loves playing larger-than-life figures, getting ripped to play heroes like Aquaman or mighty warriors like Duncan Idaho. In 2025, he starred in the Apple TV+ series "Chief of War," where he returns to his island roots to play a formidable Hawaiian warlord in a historical series that chronicles his people's battle for freedom.
In the series, Momoa plays a real-life historical figure, the warrior chief called Kaʻiana, who, in the late 18th century, waged a bitter war against a group of colonizers who arrived on the island to subjugate the indigenous people. Because in this period, the people are fractured into rival factions, and unless someone can bring them together, they will stand no chance against an invading empire. So the fearless Ka'iana sets out to do the impossible: unite the different tribes and fight back the colonizers.
A brutal, violent series about a struggle for freedom against an overpowering invading force, "Chief of War" is a historical epic with few comparables. But it's not entirely alone; There are a handful of other shows that chronicle similar stories. These are the 12 best.
Frontier
With multiple warring houses, endless amounts of big-budget action, a period setting, and Jason Momoa, it's tempting to recommend "Game of Thrones" to fans of "Chief of War." But while that's certainly a decent place to start, its fantasy angle makes it something all its own. So if it's Momoa you're looking for, start with the Canadian action-drama "Frontier."
"Frontier" illuminates a less-chronicled time in history, much like "Chief of War," this time focusing on an era when most of North America was still unexplored. The series follows the exploits of a half-Cree, half-Irish fur trader named Declan Harp (Momoa) in the late 1700s. A renegade, Harp is confronted with the dark realities of colonization as the powerful Hudson Bay Company has all but taken over the region and destroyed the livelihood of local independent fur traders. Now, with weapons in hand, he's ready to do whatever it takes to keep his home.
A three-season series that gets surprisingly grim at times, "Frontier" is, like "Chief of War," a story about the horrors of imperialism, and one man's attempt to fight back against it. It's also a visual feast, with a Western-style adventure, compelling characters, and one of Momoa's best performances.
See
There's something about Jason Momoa that sets him apart from most other stars. Whether it's his towering physique, his imposing visage, or his commanding performances, he's a magnetic star whose screen presence alone can keep audiences locked to the screen. And if he's the reason why you're watching "Chief of War," there's another series with Momoa at its center that you should check out: The 2019 Apple TV+ sci-fi series "See."
Far from a historical epic, "See" is set in a post-apocalyptic future that nevertheless resembles the same sort of ancient world you might be looking for. Because in this future, society has collapsed, technology has gone backward, and all of humanity has lost the gift of sight. The old ways of our modern world have become little more than myth, and various warring factions vie for power. But when a pair of children are born with the power of sight, it sparks a bitter struggle between their adoptive father Baba Voss (Momoa) — the fearless leader of the Alkenny Tribe — and the Witchfinders, a sinister group of warriors from a rival Kingdom who seek out and destroy anyone who is born with the ability to see.
While the story is different, "See" features Momoa at his very best, fighting for his kingdom and his family, while fending off attacks from all sides, much as he does in "Chief of War." And with a script so good that Momoa signed on instantly, you know it's something special. That it's also on Apple TV+ should make it an easy watch, too.
Barbarians
If you're just finishing up "Chief of War" and want to see a historical epic about ancient warriors, then Netflix is where you should head first. They have a string of similar shows, set hundreds or thousands of years in the past, beginning with "Barbarians," a German-language action-drama set in 9 AD that critics hailed as "terrifying." A sweeping historical epic, the series is set at a time when the ancient Roman Empire ruled the region, then known as Germania Magna.
Like "Chief of War," "Barbarians" chronicles the efforts of local warlike tribes who struggle to resist the colonizers from a faraway land. But bitter infighting and local feuds are making it hard to form a unified resistance against their Roman oppressors. All of that changes, however, when a Roman soldier named Arminius (Laurence Rupp) — who has blood ties to the Germanic tribes — has a change of heart after witnessing the horrific treatment of his kin at the hands of his empire. With his childhood friend Thusnelda (Jeanne Goursaud) by his side, Arminius sets out to bring the feuding tribes together to create an army of barbarians formidable enough to wage war on the Romans and free the people of Germania Magna.
Based on real-life historical figures, "Barbarians" explores an era that few outside of Germany are probably familiar with. And with obvious story parallels, from a brutal colonizing occupation to a warlord hoping to unite feuding tribes, there might be no better series to watch after "Chief of War."
Vikings
Before Netflix debuted "Barbarians," it was Amazon who had the best ancient historical epic on television — the 2013 series "Vikings." Though not based on any specific event per se, it broadly bases its action on historical events surrounding a real Viking figure named Ragnar Lodbrok. An infamous warrior in Norse legend who is said to have lived in the first century AD, Lodbrok has given scholars fits for centuries, sparking debate as to whether he was a real person, an amalgamation of different real-life figures, or merely fictional.
"Vikings" began airing on the History Channel, and stars Travis Fimmel as Lodbrok, a mighty warrior and unflappable leader of men and a conqueror who wants nothing less than to vanquish his enemies. As the series begins, Lodbrok has his sights set on the empire in England, and he sets out to gather forces to amass enough power to invade the British Isles and take what he wants — the land, the people, and everything in between. As the series unfolds, Lodbrok rises from mere warrior to King, through brute force and bloody violence, and audiences are along for the ride, witnessing every rattled bone, severed limb, and crushed skull.
A series with as much brutality as anyone could imagine, "Vikings" is an onslaught of violence, war, and bloodshed (though it gets at least one historical detail wrong). But what makes the series so enthralling is how it moves through time, covering multiple generations, which includes a sequel series, "Vikings: Valhalla," centered on the legendary Leif Erikson.
Black Sails
If "Chief of War" were set between landmasses, you'd surely get something that looks a lot like the 2014 Starz series, "Black Sails." A swashbuckling adventure series that takes "Pirates of the Caribbean" look like a children's cartoon, "Black Sails" takes the land-based action of the Jason Momoa series and sets it on the high seas. Though not based entirely in fact or history, it is, however, inspired by the adventures of fictional adventurers from Robert Louis Stevenson's iconic novel "Treasure Island."
A prequel to the Stevenson classic, "Black Sails" follows the adventures of Captain Flint (Toby Stevens) and his quest for treasure and bounty. All the main characters from Stevenson's novel are there too, including the villainous Long John Silver (Luke Arnold), the scurrilous William "Billy Bones" Manderly (Tom Hopper), along with real-life pirates like Jack Rackham (Toby Schmitz), Charles Vance (Zach McGowan), and Anne Bonny (Clara Paget).
With a mix of real history and fictional adventuring, "Black Sails" takes a family-friendly story and reimagines it as a gritty seafaring political drama that is definitely not for children. Punctuated by the kind of violence fans of "Chieftain of War" are looking for, the scoundrels and ruffians of the series will remind you of the great warriors under the command of Chief Kaʻiana.
Shogun
Struggles for sovereignty and freedom from oppression like that seen in "Chief of War" are as old as civilization itself, and still go on today, as we've seen in places like Ukraine and Gaza. On the other side of the globe, Japan endured similar struggles during the 17th century, an era known as the Edo Period and the founding of the Tokugawa shogunate that ruled for hundreds of years. It all formed the basis of the 1975 novel "Shogun," which received a breathtaking small-screen adaptation in 2024.
"Shogun" stars "Lost" and "Mortal Kombat" alum Hiroyuki Sanada as Lord Yoshii Toranaga, the leader of one of five different tribes in the region. A genius military strategist, Toranaga is engaged in a war for survival against rival tribes. But at the outset of the series, an English sailor named John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis) washes up on Toranaga's shores and provides him with a unique asset: Knowledge of European weapons, armaments, and tactics. Combining his knowledge with Blackthorne's, Toranaga believes he has the edge he needs to come out on top and rule all of Japan as a mighty Shogun warrior.
Oddly enough, "Shogun" had been adapted once before, in a 1980 TV miniseries. But with a bigger budget and an extended run, the FX adaptation offers far more action, visceral violence, and political intrigue to satisfy fans of "Chief of War," and it nearly earned a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes.
Marco Polo
A few hundred years before "Shogun" across the water in China, the Yuan Dynasty was rising, and that's the subject of "Marco Polo," the series that follows the journey of an Italian explorer to the Far East. He was one of the first to draw back the curtain on the Eastern world, opening the West's eyes to the wonders of the Middle Kingdom and its mystifying culture that, to many Europeans, seemed almost like something out of fantasy.
Like "Chief of War," "Marco Polo" explores the various power struggles in China that led to one of the greatest eras in the region's long and bloody history. But we also get an outsider's perspective as Marco Polo (Lorenzo Michelmy) arrives in the region and becomes a permanent guest of the ruler Kubla Khan (Benedict Wong), eventually rising to become a part of the court itself. We see all the same kinds of fights for survival, with bloody battles and sinister betrayals, with warlords fighting for control of the territory.
Like "Chief of War," the series illuminates a hidden part of history that is rarely seen on screen. A massive production that qualifies for the "sweeping epic" label, "Marco Polo" is an astounding political drama and action-adventure that shows us a part of Chinese history from a unique, new perspective.
The Last Kingdom
No, that's not Travis Fimmel as Lodnar Lothbrak, but Alexander Dreymon as Uhtred of Bebbanburg, the central figure in "The Last Kingdom." Both unfurl a fictionalized version of British history, though, with warriors and warlords battling for control on the path to forging a new world order in the region we now call the United Kingdom. Like "Chief of War," "The Last Kingdom" tells of a fight for power that unites different factions on the road to revolution.
Based on a series of historical fiction novels by author Bernard Cornwell, "The Last Kingdom" tells the tale of an invading army of Vikings led by Guthrum and Ubba Ragnarsson (portrayed by Thomas W. Gabrielsson and Rune Temte), who come to British shores intent on conquering the Anglo-Saxons. The hero of the story is Uhtred (Dreymon), an Anglo-Saxon warrior fighting for the Danes. Betraying his people, Uhtred comes to the side of King Alfred of Wessex in his fight against their Danish oppressors in the hopes of retaking his home of Bebbanburg while reclaiming his Saxon birthright.
Produced by the BBC and airing on Netflix around the world, "The Last Kingdom" follows all 13 of Cornwell's books. It even got a movie spin-off, "The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die," which is adapted from the final book in the series, closing out the epic saga in 2023.
Age of Samurai: Battle for Japan
Moving back to Japan, the story of the rise of the Shogun isn't the only period in its history to be a good match for "Chief of War," and not the only one to get a TV adaptation that's recommended if you are looking for something similar to watch. "Age of Samurai: Battle for Japan" is another, but it's not a fictional drama; instead, it's a historical documentary series that includes dramatic reenactments that are just as captivating as any fiction.
Historically speaking, it's something of a prequel to "Shogun," a docuseries that reveals the hidden history in the era just prior to the Edo Period known as the Sengoku Period — and the epic battles for supremacy waged therein. Flipping between interviews with scholars and dramatic retellings, "Age of Samurai: Battle for Japan" does more than just dazzle with bloody battles and brooding heroes; it exposes the real figures behind the legends and separates fact from fiction.
If you've ever watched a historical fiction series and wondered how accurate it was, this is the show for you. And if you want to learn the true history behind a historical epic story like "Chief of War," then "Age of Samurai: Battle for Japan" is a must-watch.
Turn: Washington's Spies
"Chief of War" chronicles the 18th-century battles in the island territories off the west coast of the Americas that eventually led to the unification of Hawaii. Well, if you want a larger context of the time period, look out for "Turn: Washington's Spies," another historical fiction series, this time following the long fight for freedom during the buildup to the American Revolution that led to the formation of the United States of America.
Less a series about open warfare like "Chief of War," "Turn: Washington's Spies" centers on the battles fought behind closed doors, as politicians, generals, and indeed spies, worked behind the scenes to sow the seeds of revolution. The series follows a group of freedom fighters known as the Culper Ring, a network of spies that operated under the noses of their British oppressors, and whose role in the founding of the United States of America is largely overlooked by history books. While you may not have known much about the Culper Ring, you probably know about the show's historical characters, who include larger-than-life figures like George Washington (Ian Kahn), Benedict Arnold (Owain Yeoman), Marquis de Lafayette (Brian Wiles), and Alexander Hamilton (Sean Haggerty).
A series that strives for historical accuracy, "Turn: Washington's Spies" covers the years leading up to, during, and after the American Revolution. It dramatizes the incredible true story that led to the nation that Kaʻiana's Hawaii would one day join.
Barkskins
A hundred years before "Chief of War," the Americas were still considered the New World, and much of the region was settled by the French. These colonies, in the late 17th century, formed a territory that was then known as New France. Like the men and women who arrived at Ellis Island through the 19th century in America, these explorers were not noblemen, or even commoners; they were the lowest rung on the societal ladder, the poor and destitute who were willing to do whatever it took to start a new life half a world away from their homes.
"Barkskins" revolves around these men and women, who are hopeful that their arrival in what is now Eastern Canada will be the beginning of good fortune. While the men enter into indentured servitude, the women fight over the many single men in this new world. But both hope that this opportunity will lead to freedom, with the men promised to become landowners over time, and the women hoping to join them in their new homesteads. The reality of their situation, however, isn't anything like what they envisioned, as their new lives are filled with strife and turmoil, and the promise of freedom seems never to be fulfilled. As wars with the indigenous people escalate, they also suddenly become embroiled in a battle for their very lives.
Having aired during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, "Barkskins" is a lavishly produced treat and sorely underrated. Like "Chief of War," it centers on a group of people who find themselves struggling for their way of life at a critical juncture in their region's history.
American Primeval
While the years leading up to the American Civil War were rife with tension, not all of it was centered around the struggles and politics that would lead to the nation's bloodiest conflict. "American Primeval" drops audiences out West, where much of the country had not yet achieved statehood, and into the vast Utah Territory, where war is brewing between Mormon settlers, Native Americans, and the Federal government. The powder keg finally goes off in the form of a lopsided slaughter of settlers, leaving the few who managed to escape the bloodshed in a desperate struggle for survival in the unforgiving lands.
Created by screenwriter Mark L. Smith, whose eclectic filmography includes everything from oft-forgotten horror movies to the Academy Award-winning "The Revenant," and with direction from Peter Berg, "American Primeval" doesn't pull any punches. Kicking off with a depiction of the infamous and true-to-life Mountain Meadows Massacre, the series showcases the complicated culture, politics, and challenges of life in 19th-century America that are often overshadowed by the events of the Civil War. It's brutal, bloody, and a wholly unpolished take on the Western genre that, like "Chief of War," gives us a glimpse into a rarely portrayed page of history.