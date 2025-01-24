Black Sails Parents Guide: Is The Starz Show Suitable For Young People?

Exploring the grand Age of Sail, piracy, and the social and political difficulties brought to life by the battle between the British government and rogue privateers, one of the biggest things you should know about "Black Sails" is that it's honest about the ups, downs, and all-around horrors of life on the open waters. It's been described as "Game of Thrones" on briny blue, and in many ways, it's just that.

This means it's not, by any stretch of the imagination, a show for the faint of heart — and it's especially not intended for small children. When it comes to families who want to sail the seven seas together, gentler fare ought to be sought out, as "Black Sails" is rated TV-MA. The reason for that rating changes episode to episode, but the series often includes explicit and bloody violence, nudity, sexual content, drug and alcohol abuse, use of tobacco, and adult language. Here's what parents ought to know before watching "Black Sails" — and especially before letting their children watch it.