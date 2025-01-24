Black Sails Parents Guide: Is The Starz Show Suitable For Young People?
Exploring the grand Age of Sail, piracy, and the social and political difficulties brought to life by the battle between the British government and rogue privateers, one of the biggest things you should know about "Black Sails" is that it's honest about the ups, downs, and all-around horrors of life on the open waters. It's been described as "Game of Thrones" on briny blue, and in many ways, it's just that.
This means it's not, by any stretch of the imagination, a show for the faint of heart — and it's especially not intended for small children. When it comes to families who want to sail the seven seas together, gentler fare ought to be sought out, as "Black Sails" is rated TV-MA. The reason for that rating changes episode to episode, but the series often includes explicit and bloody violence, nudity, sexual content, drug and alcohol abuse, use of tobacco, and adult language. Here's what parents ought to know before watching "Black Sails" — and especially before letting their children watch it.
Language
"Black Sails" is often dotted with coarse language, including full-on usage of the f-word and all of its variants. Over the course of the series, just about every single four-letter word is spoken at some point by many characters. None of the dialogue is censored, so you'll hear the full effect of every single phrase and utterance. For some viewers, that may be too much salty language, as no one bothers to hold back their most profane ideas. There is, naturally, no set limit on how frequently this filthy language will pop up in an episode, so viewers should use their best discretion if watching the show in public.
There's also plenty of explicit sexual language used on the show, employed by sailors, sex workers, and average citizens alike. Body parts and sex acts are referenced with impunity and honesty in foul-mouthed, four-letter slang, and with great frequency. So bear in mind that if such frankness is upsetting to you, this is definitely a series that will not be to your tastes.
Violence, Blood and Gore
This is a pirate saga, so violence and "Black Sails" go hand in hand. Sea battles and hand-to-hand combat frequently punctuate and decorate episodes, and the injuries suffered in these fights are displayed with full honesty. There is blood, gore, and sometimes total brutality, and there are torture scenes. In one episode, a character beats another to death with his bare fists, and stabbings and beheadings also occur. In one of the show's most infamous scenes, a man bites the jugular out of an opponent's throat in mid-battle, coating himself in blood.
Quite clearly, none of this is for the faint of heart — and it gets even worse than that. Corpses are seen in various episodes, and some are defiled on screen. Ships implode under cannonball fire, often taking human bodies with them. Several characters are shot in the head in full view of the camera, and the bloody aftermath is shown. The list goes on and on. In short, if you want to enjoy "Black Sails," you'd best be prepared to witness a whole lot of violence, and some of it is quite ugly.
Nudity and Sexuality
From its wild beginning to "Black Sails'" explosive ending, the Starz series sports nudity of both the cis male and female persuasion. Bare breasts, buttocks, and genitals are on display throughout the show's run. There have been several series-changing moments of full frontal nudity, though none of it proves to be industry-shaking. These instances of nudity can be prolonged and are occasionally graphic in content. That said, there's a thick line between prolonged nudity and erotic content; it can be gratuitous, but isn't always sexualized and is sometimes presented as a matter-of-fact aspect of daily piratical life.
The show has plenty of sex scenes, though they aren't always explicit and aren't necessarily shown in full. For every somewhat explicit onscreen orgy, there's a scene that fades to black before simulated intercourse can even begin. Sometimes, couples are simply shown together, basking in their afterglow. It's worth noting that there are some scenes in which sexual assault is depicted, which is portrayed in a neutral or negative light.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Drug Use
Among other vices, "Black Sails" shows some of its characters smoking opium onscreen. A then-common addiction of sailors, the drug's abuse is central to Season 1's storylines. Charles Vane (Zach McGowan), in particular, becomes addicted to opium while coping with the loss of his ship and the death of his crew. He eventually emerges from the narcotic-induced fog, inspired by visions of his then-lover Eleanor Guthrie (Hannah New). Other characters use the drug recreationally, but not as frequently as Charles does, and their usage of the substance never garners as much storyline attention. His addiction and recovery help inform audience members about his past thanks to his drug hallucinations and his fraught romance with Eleanor.
There is occasional use of tobacco, mostly smoked, and characters also frequently drink, sometimes simply as an additive to a meal, but oftentimes alcohol is simply swigged in moments of regret or celebration.
While it can be difficult to settle into the drama's rhythms, "Black Sails" is a pirate adventure hidden gem that you ought to watch — but you should probably wait until the kids are in bed for the night.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).