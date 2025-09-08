NCIS: Tony And Ziva's Relationship Timeline Explained

Tony begins to accuse Ziva of being loyal to Michael and Mossad instead of the U.S. and, by extension, NCIS, and tensions ratchet up until Tony physically confronts Michael during the Season 6 finale. He accuses him of murdering a terrorist and an ICE agent, and while he tries to arrest them, they fight. Tony is forced to kill the drunken Michael in self-defense, breaking Ziva's heart and setting her against him. During the Season 6 finale, she rejoins Mossad in a quest to clear out her mind and quell the conflict in her heart, during which she ends up captured and tortured in Somalia. Ziva is then temporarily presumed dead, and not for the last time.

As Season 7 opens, Tony is looking for retribution regarding Ziva's so-called death. He is captured and tortured himself during the episode "Truth or Consequences," and injected with a truth serum. When he learns Ziva is alive, he moves heaven and earth to rescue her. After she's safe, when she asks him why he's gone to such extreme lengths to bring her home safe, he says, "I couldn't live without you, I guess." The truth serum may or may not have something to do with his honesty. She eventually kisses him on the cheek as a form of thanks as they head home, and he vows his friendly devotion once again.

To say that this experience opens the floor for them emotionally is an understatement. In "Jet Lag," they find themselves in Paris on a mission and discover there's only one suite for them to share. They come away with conflicting stories about which of them slept on the couch and which of them took the bed, causing fervent speculation in the team and among fans whether or not they had sex. Even the actors were divided on the subject, with Michael Weatherly maintaining nothing happened and Cote de Pablo hinting she thinks it did. But if fans were hoping for answers, they'd have to wait a few more seasons.