Why NCIS: Tony & Ziva Won't Be On CBS

One of the most rewarding aspects of fans keeping up with "NCIS" over the years is seeing the romance between Tony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly) and Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) play out. It's the pairing "NCIS" fans love to see most, and while the couple exited the mainline series, they're finally getting their own spinoff, titled "NCIS: Tony & Ziva." Although fans may be disappointed that the series is airing on Paramount+ instead of CBS, there's a reason why the show is getting separated from other entries in the franchise.

CBS president and CEO George Cheeks told Vulture about the decision, "The Weatherly project really felt more like a serialized streaming show, and also was an example of us trying to expand the aperture of 'NCIS,' which is what we did with 'Criminal Minds' on Paramount+. The whole goal here is to look at each potential creative execution and figure out where we think it ultimately should land." Cheeks also compared "Tony & Ziva" to another spinoff, "NCIS: Origins," which follows a 30-something Gibbs (Austin Stowell) just as he's beginning his career in the Naval Criminal Investigative Service. Cheeks added that "Origins" felt like a standard network procedural, whereas "Tony & Ziva" seems more like the kind of serialized show more often found on streaming.

Cheeks also referenced "Criminal Minds," which began on CBS before moving to Paramount+ and getting retitled "Criminal Minds: Evolution." But that's just one show. Are people willing to flip back and forth between CBS and Paramount+ for all things "NCIS"?