The NCIS Villain Michael Weatherly & Cote De Pablo Want For The Tony & Ziva Series

"NCIS: Tony & Ziva" is starting to pull its cast together. The show's looking for everyone from Tali DiNozzo to a tough-sounding nanny, but there's one face that hasn't made their way into the casting call – a villain to hound Tony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly) and Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) as they race all over Europe trying to figure out who attacked Tony's company and if they can truly trust each other.

Weatherly and de Pablo have an idea about who might be the best big bad possible for the drama — though they don't know how to include him. Piping up on their new podcast series "Off Duty: An NCIS Rewatch," they both mentioned the same character – Ari Haswari (Rudolph Martin of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" fame), an icy-cold terrorist filled with dry wit who won't hesitate to shoot to kill ... and a man who happens to be Ziva's half-brother. Martin happened to be their guest star, and he sounded fairly amenable to the subject. The actors pointed out that they'll be filming the show in Budapest soon, and indicated they'd love to see him on the set. Martin, meanwhile, said he's often sent audition requests by casting directors working for the "NCIS" spin-offs but has resisted, knowing he's too familiar a face to that universe.

Indeed, the name "Ari Haswari" is likely to send chills down the spines of NCIS fans everywhere. Unfortunately, bringing him back to the fold might require a resurrection spell; the character is very dead, having been shot right through the forehead during the second part of Season 3's "Kill Ari" by Ziva herself. But de Pablo has a solution for that.