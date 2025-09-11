12 Best TV Shows Like Untamed

Eric Bana is the kind of actor whose talent is undeniable, but who rarely seems to appear in acclaimed projects. That all changed in 2025 when Bana (who played the most dangerous villain in "Star Trek" history) starred in the crime drama "Untamed." Airing on Netflix, the series hailed from co-creator and writer Mark L. Smith, best known for penning films like "The Revenant," "Twisters," and "Overlord."

"Untamed" is set among the vast region of wild lands that make up Yosemite National Park in California. Bana stars as Kyle Turner, a special agent of the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch, tasked with solving crimes that occur in the territory. Turner is fighting his own battle, however — still grieving over the death of his son — when a dead body turns up at the bottom of the rock summit known as El Capitan.

With the help of a fresh-faced ranger named Naya Vasquez (Lily Santiago), Turner must conquer his demons to solve a murder and earn redemption. But in doing so, he'll open a bigger can of worms, as the murder turns out to be part of something much more sinister. A tremendous hit on Netflix, "Untamed" is among the best dramas of the year, and if you've just wrapped it up, you might want something new to watch next. So here are the 12 best shows like "Untamed" for you to queue up.