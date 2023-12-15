The Most Underrated TV Shows Of 2023

Believe it or not, there was once a day where one could watch just about every new show that aired on television, with just three networks in existence in America. Since the advent of cable television, though, it has become a challenge just to watch all of the good ones, and now with streaming, it's impossible. Every year, hundreds of shows land in front of audiences, and it can be tough to choose which ones to spend your time with.

Today, viewers are forced to go by recommendations — whether it's from a friend, an online review, or just aggregated critic and audience scores from the likes of Rotten Tomatoes or Metacritic. But every year, dozens of top-notch shows get missed by most, the victim of the annual abundance of programming that leaves audiences to pick and choose. And at the end of every year, it's our job to highlight the ones you may have skipped but should have watched.

In 2023, it should come as no surprise that most of the underrated shows hail from streaming services: Whether Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, or Apple TV+, each platform releases so many shows every year that even the biggest productions can be scuttled beneath the waves. So we've scoured social media and review aggregators, combined them with our own opinions, and assembled a list of the most underrated TV shows of 2023. If you're looking for something new to watch that many missed, here's your chance.