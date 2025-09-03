Why Rob Lowe's 9-1-1: Lone Star Was Canceled
After five seasons on the air, "9-1-1: Lone Star" is coming to an end for budgetary reasons. It's been a long time coming, with co-creator Ryan Murphy breaking the news himself in October 2024 when he told Variety, "Sadly, we all love 'Lone Star,' but the financials just didn't work. It's a Disney company that was on a Fox network, and it just was never going to work."
Although many fans of the series will be sad to see it go, the series was given one thing far too many canceled shows never get: a chance to wrap up its story in a way that gives the audience a genuine sense of closure. After five years of putting out fires with the beloved crew of Austin's 126, the southern entry to the "9-1-1" universe saw its beloved 126 crew narrowly avert an asteroid-triggered reactor meltdown before moving on to the next stages of their lives. For Judd (Jim Parrack), this means taking over the captain's chair as Captain Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) heads to New York several seasons after fans first feared he was leaving the show.
A new 9-1-1 series is coming in 2026
Despite "9-1-1: Lone Star" coming to a close, a new "9-1-1" series is currently in the works: "9-1-1 Nashville." The new "9-1-1" series is set to air on ABC with a premiere date of October 9, 2025, and will star Chris O'Donnell as retired rodeo rider and veteran firefighter Captain Don Sharpe, with Jessica Capshaw appearing as his wife, Blythe Ward. Also appearing in the series are country star LeAnn Rimes as Dixie and Hunter McVey as her son, Blue Bennings. Hailey Kilgore, Michael Provost, and Juani Feliz will round out the show's first responder crew.
Although not much is known about the series so far, the first episode will feature an appearance from country musician Kane Brown. According to Variety, the episode will (rather fittingly) feature a concert. Sadly, we'll have to wait until fall to learn if Kane makes it through the episode unscathed. In the meantime, fans have plenty of time to revisit "9-1-1: Lone Star," including the show's most popular episode.