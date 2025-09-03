Why Rob Lowe's 9-1-1: Lone Star Was Canceled

After five seasons on the air, "9-1-1: Lone Star" is coming to an end for budgetary reasons. It's been a long time coming, with co-creator Ryan Murphy breaking the news himself in October 2024 when he told Variety, "Sadly, we all love 'Lone Star,' but the financials just didn't work. It's a Disney company that was on a Fox network, and it just was never going to work."

Although many fans of the series will be sad to see it go, the series was given one thing far too many canceled shows never get: a chance to wrap up its story in a way that gives the audience a genuine sense of closure. After five years of putting out fires with the beloved crew of Austin's 126, the southern entry to the "9-1-1" universe saw its beloved 126 crew narrowly avert an asteroid-triggered reactor meltdown before moving on to the next stages of their lives. For Judd (Jim Parrack), this means taking over the captain's chair as Captain Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) heads to New York several seasons after fans first feared he was leaving the show.