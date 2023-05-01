Is 9-1-1: Lone Star Moving To ABC?

Major shake-ups are afoot when it comes to broadcast TV. It's been announced that Fox will not pick up its flagship procedural drama "9-1-1" for Season 7; however, fans aren't entirely left out in the lurch. The show's seventh season will instead air on ABC, which has several of its own long-running drama series to manage, including "The Rookie" and its spin-off, "The Rookie: Feds."

News of the move is bound to be confusing to fans, especially considering "9-1-1" has a spin-off of its own called "9-1-1: Lone Star." To make matters even more confusing, Fox has decided to renew that show for a fifth season that will remain on the network. According to Deadline, "Lone Star" is Fox's second highest-rated drama behind the flagship series, which makes that move all the more of a conundrum. That means fans better get used to some channel flipping if they want to stay in the know for all their favorite fictional first responders.