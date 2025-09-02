The Long Walk Review: The Best Stephen King Adaptation In Years

As Raymond Garraty (Cooper Hoffman) points out before the starting gun is fired, this is a competition every young man in America applies to take part in out of the hope of winning money, and the assumption they won't be the ones actually chosen to do it. After he quickly befriends Peter McVries (David Jonsson), we see the slowly increasing death toll from their perspective in the herd, with Francis Lawrence flying over an exposition dump from The Major (Mark Hamill) overseeing the contest to instead show us how the rules work in practice. Blood flows fast, with warnings and penalties issued for time stood still, or falling behind a certain pace; if you need to use the toilet, you likely won't survive, and if you've seriously injured yourself, you still need to carry on as there's no way to exit the competition without a bullet in the head. I admit that, going in, I assumed "The Long Walk" was a PG-13 movie in the same vein as the "Hunger Games" franchise, leaving violence to the imagination — a very early, graphic kill reset that expectation. With no variations to the competition formula throughout the runtime, Lawrence has his work cut out making a never-ending trek seem cinematic. It's to his credit that he rings so much tension out of initial conflicts — for example, will someone tie their shoes on time? — that a sense of dread is firmly implanted, which he manages to sustain even as the players dwindle down.

Unlike most dystopian tales, where expansive world-building is prioritized, "The Long Walk" goes for a stark minimalism. The competition takes place across hundreds of miles of rural America, with very few members of the public seen coming to observe an event we're told is a major annual tradition, conflicting with the mass spectatorship of the "Hunger Games" — the walk never feels like a mass media event, with the horrified faces of the few people we do see coming to gawp suggesting it has been roundly rejected by a public who are rightly sickened by it. You could probably argue that this suggests a far more hopeful dystopia than the typical one we see within this genre; the public doesn't have a mandate to watch, and their absence registers their disgust. This may be a factor caused by a lower budget than the typical blockbuster in this mold, but I thought Lawrence used that sheer desolation to his advantage to create something truly unsparing. The lack of spectators along the way re-emphasizes that few people are choosing to acknowledge the hopeless fates of these young men, and that their deaths are all in vain for a totalitarian system on its last gasp of air.