Is Strange Darling Based On A True Story? Here's What We Know

"Strange Darling" has drawn a lot of eyeballs to it thanks to its high critical and audience approval score on Rotten Tomatoes. It's an indie darling that explores a one-night stand between The Lady (Willa Fitzgerald) and The Demon ("Smile" and "Jennifer's Body" cast member Kyle Gallner) that quickly devolves into murder, drug abuse, and mayhem. But is it based on a real case? After all — the film opens with a title card that declares it is "based on true events." Director-writer JT Mollner has demurred regarding its similarity to reality, but he hasn't rejected the notion entirely. He simply responded with the word "Perhaps!" when asked by CBR.com if the movie took its inspiration from a real case.

"And I would encourage you to do as much research as you'd like, and decide for yourself how much truth you feel like there is in the movie," he added, refraining from dovetailing deeper into the topic, declaring that too much more information might result in him spoiling the film entirely. He also added that the movie felt very real to him while he was creating it. Perhaps the best and most realistic answer to the question is that there are many serial killers like The Electric Lady who have claimed that they killed in the name of God because they were surrounded by devils, like Dennis Rader – or even because they admire serial killers. The Lady namedrops one such serial killer over the course of the film.