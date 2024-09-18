The Life Of Chuck Review: A Winsome Tale From Stephen King On The Beauty Of Life And Death [TIFF 2024]

"The Life of Chuck" is doggedly determined to celebrate the beauty of the process of living, even when it ends — as it inevitably must — in death. By positing that every person has an entire universe in their head of everyone that they've ever met and everything they've ever learned or experienced, it lingers on the magic of such a rich inner life, one that is hardly dimmed by the fact it someday comes to an end. To say much more would probably ruin the experience, but it's safe to say that this thing — interestingly enough, coming from noted horror director Mike Flanagan — is about as uplifting and life-affirming as they come.

In fact, that might be exactly where it loses some viewers. There's an argument to be made that it's too earnest, wandering over from moving into emotionally manipulative territory. But while it's obvious from the word go that "The Life of Chuck" wears its heart stubbornly on its sleeve, there's enough darkness in its narrative to cut the film's sweetness, preventing it from becoming unpalatably saccharine. Even Stephen King's non-horror stories have a touch of the eerie and unsettling, and this is no exception.

Although the nonlinear narrative might prove to be a stumbling block for some, and others might take objection to how laden it is with sentimentality, on the whole, it's difficult not to be charmed by "The Life of Chuck." Tom Hiddleston is in the film much less than you might expect from the advertisements, but he's perfectly winsome as the titular Chuck, shedding the sardonic cynicism he's worn in the Marvel universe for so long. The story that's built around him, in all its heart-warming, slightly confusing glory, is nothing less than the cinematic equivalent of a giant bear hug.

"The Life of Chuck" premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, and at time of writing had yet to secure theatrical distribution.