The Hunger Games Series' First Cuts Had A Very Different MPAA Rating

From its inception as a young adult novel series to its eventual domination as a $1 billion film franchise, "The Hunger Games" has maintained a loyal fanbase of teen and preteen viewers. However, a good chunk of the franchise's film installments may have had a very different audience had they been left unaltered.

In an interview with Jake's Takes about the prequel "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes," director Francis Lawerence was asked about his thoughts on the potential of a fully R-rated "Hunger Games" film. Lawerence, who has helmed each entry in the series since 2013's "Catching Fire," didn't have to search very far for an answer. "The truth is every 'Hunger Games' movie that I've done has gotten an R rating at first," he stated. "And we always have to inch it back and inch it back and inch it back, and go back and forth with the MPAA to sort of nudge it back into PG-13. So, I'm always approaching it thinking we have to be PG-13, but we always end up getting an R first and have to inch it back."

Having also worked with R-rated films in the past such as "Constantine" and "Red Sparrow," Lawrence is clearly no stranger to navigating the tricky and controversial world of film ratings.