The Tragic True Story Of Sydney Sweeney

Today Sydney Sweeney enjoys a booming Hollywood career, has her own production company, and owns six houses across the country. But her current life as a successful star couldn't be more different than the one she lived when she was still growing up. Sweeney knew that she wanted to be an actor when she was just a little kid, but her family was far away from Hollywood privilege.

Sweeney grew up in a small town in Washington. When she started chasing her acting dreams as a young girl, her family had to take massive road trips to get her down to auditions and film shoots in California. Her family eventually relocated to Los Angeles when Sweeney was 13, but the move put them in an incredibly tough financial position. Just three years after the move, Sweeney's family had to sell their house to get by. They found themselves living in a single hotel room for the better part of a year, sharing the bed and pull-out couch.

Sweeney's parents were willing to sacrifice a lot to help her live her dreams, and they got help where they could. Scholarships helped pay Sweeney's way through private school, but she stuck out from her classmates. Sweeney told The Times in 2025 that while other students in her high school were driving luxury cars, she was cruising around in a classic teenage beater. "My car leaked oil everywhere and I jump-started it to get it to work. I didn't really fit in in that sense," she recalled. Her experience growing up makes Sweeney's rise to fame even more satisfying and joyous for her family.