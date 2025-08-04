Why Sydney Sweeney Does So Many Commercials

Sydney Sweeney is everywhere these days, only not in the roles you might expect. She's the subject of a media firestorm over her recent American Eagle commercial, which follows up another controversial ad campaign where Dr. Squatch sold soap bars containing bathwater Sweeney bathed in. Sweeney also starred in a 2025 Super Bowl ad for Hellman's, while Baskin-Robbins has a new signature scoop and fizz named after her. She's a successful actress, so why is Sydney Sweeney doing so many commercials?

Sweeney told The Hollywood Reporter in 2022 why she takes so many commercial gigs: "I don't have someone supporting me, I don't have anyone I can turn to, to pay my bills or call for help." It appears as though it's a matter of making as much money as possible despite being a successful actor. Sweeney noted that being a household name isn't all it's cracked up to be. "They don't pay actors like they used to, and with streamers, you no longer get residuals," she continued. "The established stars still get paid, but I have to give 5 percent to my lawyer, 10 percent to my agents, 3 percent or something like that to my business manager."

At least she isn't hurting for work. "Euphoria" Season 3 is finally getting off the ground, and "Anyone But You" was a box office smash that reinvigorated the romantic-comedy genre. Outside of "Madame Web," she's largely been in small-budget affairs over the last couple of years such as "Immaculate," "Eden," and "Echo Valley." Commercials are a way for her to stay afloat: "If I just acted, I wouldn't be able to afford my life in L.A.," she said. "I take deals because I have to."