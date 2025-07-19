15 Best TV Shows Like Euphoria

"Euphoria" is easily one of the best teen dramas of the last decade, led by Zendaya as Rue, a teen struggling with a drug addiction. In addition to Rue's story, the show also shares the stories of other teens she goes to school with. Some characters are more toxic than others, but all of them are dealing with intense situations that are reflective of what many teens face today.

Though it's been quite the wait for Season 3, there are plenty of other shows fans can watch that feature similar topics to help pass the time. Teen dramas always have an audience, but they don't all look into identity, sexuality, and other teens trying to assimilate back into school after rehabilitation. For fans looking for series that include these themes or have a similar tone to the HBO project, these are the best ones to watch next that will remind you of "Euphoria."

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues or mental health, contact the relevant resources below: