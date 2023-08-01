Euphoria Cast And Crew React To Angus Cloud's Death
The following article includes mention of addiction and mental health struggles.
The announcement of Angus Cloud's sudden death was a shock to both fans and his "Euphoria" co-stars. The 25-year-old actor, who rapidly gained fame over the past few years for playing the kindly drug dealer Fezco on the HBO drama, died at his family home in Oakland, California on Monday, July 31. No cause of death has been given.
"Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss," Cloud's family said in a statement to CNN. "Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence." As Cloud is mourned by friends and family, a number of other actors and production staff from "Euphoria" have made public posts showing their love and commemorating his legacy.
"He was a one off," co-star Eric Dane, who plays Cal Jacobs on Euphoria, wrote in a post on his Instagram story. "I'm truly sad." Storm Reid, who plays Gia Bennett, the younger sister of Zendaya's lead protagonist Rue, shared a similar Instagram story featuring clips of Cloud on the show. She captioned the post simply, "the tears just won't stop."
Cloud's co-stars remember his kindness and talent
Every death is tragic, but especially so in the case of a young, rising star like Angus Cloud. "Euphoria" may have just been the start of a long and meaningful career, and his co-stars have taken to social media to celebrate the talent and kindness he brought to his work.
Javon Walton, who played Fez's adopted little brother Ashtray in the first two seasons of "Euphoria," posted a picture of him and Cloud embracing on Instagram. "Rest easy brother," he wrote in the caption. On his Instagram story, Walton made another post — a picture of him and Cloud posing and smiling with the words "forever family" written underneath.
"He was kind and gracious and so unique," Paula Marshall, who plays Marsha Jacobs on "Euphoria," said of Cloud in a statement to People. "You couldn't take your eyes off him, on film or on set. How lucky we all were to have witnessed his work. It was beyond truthful, every damn take. My heart hurts."
Colman Domingo, who plays Ali Muhammed on the show, posted a picture of himself, Cloud, and other "Euphoria" stars posing on a red carpet. Cloud is shown smiling wide as he holds out his own phone for a group selfie. "And that was his smile," Domingo wrote. "That was him. May he rest sweetly in peace." Lukas Gage, who plays Tyler Clarkson, shared a similar picture on his Instagram story — a more casual group photo behind the scenes of "Euphoria" simply captioned "Rip" with a broken heart.
The creator of Euphoria says there was no one like Angus Cloud
In addition to the outpourings of love and grief from Angus Cloud's "Euphoria" co-stars, series creator Sam Levinson has spoken out about the special talent he was. "There was no one quite like Angus," Levinson said in a statement obtained by Deadline. "He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon."
Levinson also alluded to the personal struggles that Cloud had been dealing with behind the scenes. "He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression. I hope he knew how many hearts he touched. I loved him. I always will. Rest in peace and God Bless his family."
"Euphoria" was Cloud's entry into the world of professional acting, as he was famously scouted for the part while out walking in Brooklyn, NY. It's a testament to his ability that he came out so strong on the show, creating one of the most beloved characters and embuing his performance with a fierce degree of honest empathy. He will be dearly missed by his friends and family, those who had the chance to work closely with him, and the many fans he reached through the screen
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.