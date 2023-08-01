Euphoria Cast And Crew React To Angus Cloud's Death

The following article includes mention of addiction and mental health struggles.

The announcement of Angus Cloud's sudden death was a shock to both fans and his "Euphoria" co-stars. The 25-year-old actor, who rapidly gained fame over the past few years for playing the kindly drug dealer Fezco on the HBO drama, died at his family home in Oakland, California on Monday, July 31. No cause of death has been given.

"Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss," Cloud's family said in a statement to CNN. "Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence." As Cloud is mourned by friends and family, a number of other actors and production staff from "Euphoria" have made public posts showing their love and commemorating his legacy.

"He was a one off," co-star Eric Dane, who plays Cal Jacobs on Euphoria, wrote in a post on his Instagram story. "I'm truly sad." Storm Reid, who plays Gia Bennett, the younger sister of Zendaya's lead protagonist Rue, shared a similar Instagram story featuring clips of Cloud on the show. She captioned the post simply, "the tears just won't stop."