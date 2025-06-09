Dumb Things We Can't Ignore In The John Wick Spin-Off Ballerina

Contains spoilers for "Ballerina"

While "John Wick" has given us one spin-off TV show, "The Continental," this saga also fully embraces theatrically-released off-shoots of those beloved action films with "From the World of John Wick: Ballerina." Written by go-to "John Wick" screenwriter Shay Hatten and directed by Len Wiseman, "Ballerina" follows Eve Macarro (Ana de Armas) as she trains as an assassin under the guidance of New York-based figure The Director (Anjelica Huston). Rather than just following the orders of her superiors, though, Macarro harbors a desire to exact grisly vengeance on the elusive Chancellor (Gabriel Byrne) who killed her father when she was a child. This sets in motion a classic "John Wick-"style revenge mission that does have some involving and creative action beats. Centering the whole production around the talents of Ana de Armas also lends some welcome gravity to the proceedings.

However, "Ballerina" is ultimately unsatisfying because it gets too bogged down in a convoluted narrative. Rather than being a sleek, succinct display of memorable brawls, "Ballerina" is obsessed with a sometimes labyrinthine story crammed full of elements so dumb they distract viewers rather than captivating them. These silly moments relate to everything from how classic "John Wick" lore manifests in the runtime to unresolved plot threads and character beats underserved by "Ballerina's" overstuffed script. Grab your special coins and load up your guns — it's time to break down the endless obtuse shortcomings that keep "Ballerina" from staying on target as an action movie.