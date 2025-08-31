12 Baffling Netflix Documentaries You Need To Watch If You Like Trainwreck

Netflix's "Trainwreck" series exists for the rubberneckers among us, those of us who just can't fix our face and look away when something crazy is about to go down. Every episode of the documentary series often called out as "disaster porn" deals with a shining example why aliens would be wise to never visit our planet, from the all-too-preventable crowd crush at the center of "The Astroworld Tragedy" to Carnival's 2013 dream vacation-turned-"Poop Cruise." It's the kind of thing viewers watch not to relish in others' misery but more to stare into the abyss in equal parts wonder, fright, and pure bafflement.

The good news is that once you've binged the eight "Trainwreck" episodes, Netflix has plenty of equally bizarre documentaries just waiting to be added to your watch list. Whether you're into true crime docuseries that are stranger than fiction or head-scratching tales of humanity at its less-than-finest, Netflix has you covered.