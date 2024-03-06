The True Crime Docuseries Killing It On Netflix Right Now

Netflix has many great true-crime documentaries streaming in 2024. One of its most recent additions in that genre has been blowing up the streamer's charts, garnering 14.5 million hours viewed in its first week of release. It's called "American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders," with four episodes released on February 28. After watching the docuseries, it may make you bust out some red string and buy a corkboard to try to crack the conspiracy yourself.

The show follows the details surrounding the mysterious death of journalist Danny Casolaro. Before his passing, he was investigating a string of seemingly connected incidents to the Reagan administration involving everything from money laundering to the Iran hostage crisis. Each connection was viewed as a tentacle connected to high-ranking officials within President Ronald Reagan's ranks (the octopus' head if you will). And then, Casolaro was found dead in a hotel bathtub.

For decades, it's been believed there could be a conspiracy regarding Casolaro's death, almost as though he got too close to the truth and maybe could've been killed for his efforts. Many have dived into this docuseries already, which has helped fill the true-crime void left behind by "Lover, Stalker, Killer," another true-crime Netflix series subscribers obsessed over in February.