Why Emma Watson Disappeared From Hollywood

There was, of course, a point in time recently when everyone took a hiatus from society, and Emma Watson was just as restricted by the COVID-19 pandemic as any other rule-following citizen at the time. In May 2021, the actor took to social media to let people know that they probably weren't going to be seeing much of her in the foreseeable future. "Please assume no news from me just means I'm quietly spending the pandemic the way most people are — failing to make sourdough bread (!), caring for my loved ones and doing my best not to spread a virus that is still affecting so many people," she posted to X.

Watson has never been a big user of social media but she used her status to urge others to follow the rules during the pandemic so the number of deaths could be minimized. She gave her support to the #IStayAtHome campaign, which encouraged people to share the reasons they were obeying quarantine restrictions. "My grandma is over 70, so particularly vulnerable," Watson wrote in an Instagram post. "My Mum is a type 1 diabetic and my best friend is a health care professional. #Istayhomefor them."

The former "Harry Potter" star also championed the U.K.'s National Health Service, which was put under enormous strain during the pandemic. Watson made sure to remind people just how hard the doctors and nurses dealing with the unprecedented influx of patients were working, and that trainees were struggling in particular. In one eye-opening post, she reposted the results of a survey in which 43% of trainees admitted to being emotionally exhausted. It's clear that using her fame for good causes was more important to Watson than anything else at the time.