Will Ferrell's Funniest Unscripted Moments

Will Ferrell is one of the funniest actors to emerge in the 21st century. He got his start on "Saturday Night Live," where he became famous for everything from impersonating George W. Bush to playing an always-irritated Alex Trebek on "Celebrity Jeopardy." From there, he transitioned into an A-list comedic leading man, with Ferrell's best movies allowing him to play childish, immature characters who manage to grow up, even if it's only slightly.

Ferrell's a skilled screenwriter, too, with credits on "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy," "Step Brothers," and "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga." But sometimes the best material isn't even in the script and comes when two actors are simply in the moment. You never know when inspiration is going to strike, and Ferrell's a talented improviser who rolls with whatever comes his way or will just try something out to see if it sticks. That's probably why Ferrell has made so many of his co-stars break character on set.

Now, an actor laughing during a funny bit needs to get cut, but there are also some unscripted jokes that have made it into the finished film. In case you need further proof that Will Ferrell's a comedy genius, these are his funniest unscripted moments from both film and television.