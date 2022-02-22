Why Ben Stiller Is Glad Zoolander 2 Bombed At The Box Office

The first "Zoolander" came out all the way back in 2001, and was something of a hit for fans. Admittedly, it was only a moderate box office success, grossing $60 million at the worldwide box office (per The Numbers) and it only achieved a 64% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, its audience score currently sits at a healthy 80% with over 250 thousand ratings, and "Zoolander" has become something of a cult sensation for fans.

Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for its direct sequel, "Zoolander 2," which grossed $56 million worldwide when it released in 2016 (via Box Office Mojo) and bombed with critics, with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 22% and an audience score of 20%. Many critics cited its reliance on celebrity cameos as a big reason for its failure, as well as its inability to distinguish itself from its superior predecessor.

Ben Stiller, who starred in and directed both "Zoolander" films, would have had every reason to be disappointed by the results of "Zoolander 2." However, in a recent interview, the actor revealed that he was almost glad that the film didn't do well.