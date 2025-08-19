WKRP In Cincinnati Actors You May Not Know Passed Away

As our favorite classic TV shows and movies fade into history, the actors and actresses who brought their beloved characters to life are naturally getting older along with us. This often results in sad news when the folks who entertained reach the end of their lives, although it is comforting to be able to revisit their performances via syndication or streaming once they're gone.

"WKRP in Cincinnati" aired 90 episodes from 1978 through 1982, racking up 10 Emmy nominations and one win, for editor Andy Ackerman in 1981. As is to be expected for a show that debuted almost half a century ago, many of the show's stars, creatives, and guests have since passed away. A few of the top-billed stars of "WKRP" are still alive, including Tim Reid (who played cool-as-ice DJ Venus Flytrap), Gary Sandy (program director Andy Travis), Richard Sanders (nerdy reporter Les Nessman), and Jan Smithers (wallflower office admin Bailey Quarters).

Sadly, these four "WKRP" stars have had to say goodbye to a number of the friends and colleagues they shared the sound stage with. Let's take some time to remember the lives and careers of "WKRP in Cincinnati" actors who have died since the series wrapped.