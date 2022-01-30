The Devastating Death Of Howard Hesseman

The great Howard Hesseman — a true film and television journeyman — has died at the age of 81 on Saturday, January 29. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, his passing comes as a result of complications from colon surgery. He is survived by his wife since 1989, fellow actor Caroline Ducrocq, as well as their godchildren, Grace, Hamish, and Chet. The Wrap provided a statement from Robbie Kass, Hesseman's manager of 35 years, which said simply, "Unfortunately, I can confirm that Howard passed away on Saturday at 5 p.m. in Los Angeles."

Additional comments from Kass appeared in Variety's announcement, too. They read, "Howard was a groundbreaking talent and lifelong friend whose kindness and generosity was equaled by his influence and admiration to generations of actors and improvisational comedy throughout the world."

From the late 1960s to the late 2010s, Hesseman popped up all over the entertainment world. From his unforgettable turn as Dr. Johnny Fever on "WKRP in Cincinnati" to his performance in "About Schmidt" opposite Jack Nicholson, Hesseman thrived no matter which project he'd signed on to appear in. His work would lead him to two Emmy nominations and global recognition.

To honor his legacy, here's just a taste of his remarkable body of work that spanned screens big and small.