Actor And Comedian Bob Newhart Dead At 94

The comedy world is in mourning today following the death of television legend Bob Newhart at 94. The Hollywood Reporter broke the news, reporting he died after a series of short illnesses.

Born George Robert Newhart in Oak Park, Illinois, Ernest Hemingway's hometown just outside of Chicago, he was the son of a housewife and a heating and plumbing supply salesman. According to interviews with the Television Academy, he worked as a delivery boy for a meat market and as a pin-spotter at a bowling alley in his youth, then studied business and accounting before being drafted into the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

After his time in the military, Newhart worked as an accountant and copywriter, and would later claim that despite his love of comedy — he named Robert Benchley and Jack Benny as favorites growing up — he was "much too practical" for the performing arts to register as a possible career. In the meantime, he kept himself entertained at work by working out two-sided comedy routines with a coworker over the phone. The pair would send their recordings to a local Chicago radio station. Eventually, Newhart's partner would move for work, leaving him to turn the act into a one-man routine, which would eventually be passed along to a talent agent thanks to local disc jockey Dan Sorkin.