Jim Carrey Explores His Internal Evil Genius In Sonic The Hedgehog 2 - Exclusive

Jim Carrey admitted that he enjoys playing both impressively intelligent and supremely stupid because it gives him the opportunity to explore these two sides of himself. "I think smart and completely dumb are essential parts of my character in life and they assert themselves individually from time to time," Carrey confessed. "Sometimes, you do things in your life and you think, 'Well, maybe I'm a pretty smart animal,' and then there are other times you go, 'No, I haven't learned a thing.' It's a great thing to be able to play the spectrum, and to be thought of that way is wonderful."

Of course, when it came to embodying the evil genius Dr. Robotnik, Carrey joked, "I had to dumb it down a little bit to play a guy with a 300 IQ ..."

Carrey went on to reveal that he sees his character in the "Sonic the Hedgehog" movies as the dastardly counterpoint to Sonic's wide-eyed enthusiasm. "This character's so much fun," Carrey shared about Dr. Robotnik, "and he's the contrast to Sonic. The important thing about this movie is that Sonic is that preteen innocence and lack of skepticism that enjoys everything that's happening in the zeitgeist going past. He goes, 'Oh, I want to play with that, and I want to play with that.' He's not afraid of a damn thing."

Carrey explained that while families are rooting for Sonic, it's his job to provide laughs and throw in some slightly more sophisticated moments to keep the parents in the audience entertained. "Through this movie ... parents get to look and remind themselves of what it was like to be [open and unjaded]. The kids, they get to see this wonderful, innocent energy winning against this scary monster," Carrey noted. "I hope they get laughs. I'm in the movie to give parents something to do as well as make the kids laugh. I try to have my stuff mean more than one thing every once in a while."

"Sonic the Hedgehog 2" is now playing in theaters.