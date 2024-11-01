Why Jim Carrey Has Never Been The Same Since The Grinch

Filming "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" was an grueling and transformative experience for Jim Carrey. The makeup process was especially brutal, as he had to sit in a chair for hours, which was very uncomfortable and made him difficult to be around. The "Liar Liar" star equated the experience to being buried alive, and this resulted in a CIA operative being brought in to teach Carrey coping mechanisms for dealing with torture, as he might have left the project otherwise.

What's more, Carrey randomly went missing from the set, which delayed the production and created more headaches for everyone involved. Reflecting on the experience and his behavior, the actor told "The Graham Norton Show" (via Times Malta) that his drug addiction made him act unprofessional at times. "I couldn't really enjoy it because I was stoned ... Back then all I ever cared about was my next fix."

Unfortunately, Carrey wasn't the only person who suffered on the set. The actor's attitude was so poor that the film's Oscar-winning makeup artist, Kazuhiro Tsuji, took a leave of absence because he needed a break from the negativity. Tsuji eventually returned to find Carrey's attitude had improved significantly, but the overall experience motivated the makeup artist to seek out therapy afterward.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).