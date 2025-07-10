20 Times Jim Carrey Broke People On Set

Most of the highest paid actors of all time are action heroes, which makes Jim Carrey a fairly unique member of that special club. He amassed his impressive box office tally almost entirely through comedies — and a relatively limited number of them, to boot. But Carrey still had little trouble quickly cementing his status as a comedy icon by displaying his undeniable talent in making people laugh.

From his first batch of minor film roles, through his days on the groundbreaking sketch comedy show "In Living Color," to playing the main villain in the "Sonic the Hedgehog" trilogy of films, Jim Carrey has been splitting sides and busting guts across five decades. And like so many of the best comedic performers, it isn't just the audience's funny bones that Carrey is so gifted at tickling. His many co-stars over the years have tried to no avail to keep it together while doing scenes with Carrey, either because he intentionally tried to make them break or simply because he's that funny.