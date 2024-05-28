What Did Richard Dreyfuss Do? His Controversial Jaws Screening, Explained

As one of the only two main actors still alive from the cast of "Jaws," it's only natural that Richard Dreyfuss is high on the list of guests for high-profile screenings of Steven Spielberg's seminal shark thriller. Or rather, he used to be. In all likelihood, his guest of honor stock has been in steep decline after May 25, when he was the star attraction of a "Jaws" event at the Cabot theater in Beverly, MA. This is because instead of discussing things like small details you may have missed in "Jaws," the actor chose to use the occasion to give some extremely offensive comments on the subject of LGBTQ+ people and women.

Dreyfuss wore a skirt on top of his clothes during his entrance for the event's Q&A session, and after it was removed, he started making derogatory comments about women and the MeToo movement. He also slandered transgender people and their parents. "He said that the parents of trans youth, allowing them to transition, was bad parenting and that someday those kids might change their minds," one audience member told The Boston Globe.

The audience didn't take Dreyfuss' comments sitting down, with some vocally protesting his views and several people leaving the event. Cabot representatives were quick to distance themselves from the actor's views, and expressed regret that the meet-and-greet — which some people paid $300 to attend — turned out the way it did. Dreyfuss' people haven't commented on the incident.