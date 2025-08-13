12 Best Movies Like A Working Man

"A Working Man" teams director David Ayer with action star Jason Statham, with a surprising script from the Italian Stallion himself, Sylvester Stallone. It's the latest entry in a growing field of action flicks about a downtrodden, blue-collar hero on a mission of vengeance. Here, Statham plays Levon Cade, a construction worker with a checkered past. When the daughter of his employer is kidnapped by a deranged gang of criminals, he's left with no choice but to call upon the skills he learned from his time in the Royal Marines to save her.

Movies about a trained killer trying to start a new life — but lured back into action after a personal tragedy — are nothing new. Heck, Stallone himself wrote one of the originals, "First Blood." But the genre gained new life thanks to "John Wick," which gave the concept a fresh twist. With so many similar titles, though, it can be tough to sift through them all and pick out the cream of the crop.

Of course, we're not exactly looking for the best movies ever made, but the ones that deliver the most enjoyable set pieces, the most satisfying stories of underdog heroes, and maybe the ones with the best action stars. So here are some of the finest movies like "A Working Man" that are sure to get your blood — and fists — pumping.