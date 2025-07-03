The 15 Best Jackie Chan Movies, Ranked

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Jackie Chan is among the best-known martial arts film stars ever, having fronted some of the best kung fu movies of all time. However, what makes Chan stand out from a crowded group of martial arts actor peers is the way he blends comedy with action. In fact, you'll also find some of his films on lists of the best action-comedy movies ever. The Hong Kong native took inspiration from silent movie era stars Charlie Chaplin and Buster Keaton, ignoring calls from those in the industry for him to copy the style of Bruce Lee.

Chan mastered physical comedy over the years, but he has also displayed some impressive dramatic chops, so just focusing on the fighting and the funny doesn't do him justice. Here, we've put together what we feel is a wide-ranging ranking of Jackie Chan movies that takes all of those things into consideration. This is a mix of his best work in action, comedy, and drama, a list that blends his deeper and more challenging works with the movies that lean light and crowd-pleasing.