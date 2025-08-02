The Sneaky Naked Gun Series Reference You Might Have Missed In The Reboot

Contains spoilers for "The Naked Gun" (2025)

"The Naked Gun" reboot is dotted over with a series of references to the original film trilogy and even the comedy series that started it, "Police Squad!" But there's one small visual cue that probably slipped by you, thanks to the chaotic visual atmosphere the movie possesses. When Frank Drebin Jr. (Liam Neeson) heads to a jazz club to meet the wicked Richard Cane (Danny Huston), there is a stuffed beaver in the lobby. That beaver is nearly identical to the one Jane Spencer (Priscilla Presley) shows Frank Drebin Sr. (Leslie Nielsen) in "Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!". They have a classic exchange in which he compliments said beaver while she's standing on a ladder. While the audience presumes something more ribald is going on, since Frank is looking up at Jane and could easily see up her skirt, instead she hands him an actual beaver, concluding the exchange with, "Thanks, I just had it stuffed." He helps her take the beaver down from the shelf and puts it aside.

That stuffed beaver is so iconic in the "Naked Gun" world that the film's popcorn bucket is in fact beaver-shaped. But that fluffy companion isn't the only callback the film makes to previous films in the franchise.