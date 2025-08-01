The Naked Gun Reboot's Post-Credits Scenes Explained

Contains spoilers for "The Naked Gun" (2025)

After years of dormancy, the "Police Squad!" franchise has roared back to life with a brand-new sequel. Featuring Frank Drebin Jr. (Liam Neeson) stepping into both his father's sensible wing-tips and nonsensical ways, the "Naked Gun" reboot ends with a series of credit roll scenes that are worth staying in your seat for until the house lights come up.

The first scene is a literal fourth wall-breaker that brings closure to Frank and Beth's (Pamela Anderson) romance. The second is a flashback to the most memorable police car POV shots from the original trilogy. The rest of the sequence is devoted to a combination of crazy credits — ending with one big final Weird Al Yankovic cameo as he plays himself.

Are you looking for a full breakdown of those final bits of mirth? Here's everything that happens after the very first credit for "The Naked Gun" shows up on the big screen.