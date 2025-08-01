The Naked Gun Reboot's Post-Credits Scenes Explained
Contains spoilers for "The Naked Gun" (2025)
After years of dormancy, the "Police Squad!" franchise has roared back to life with a brand-new sequel. Featuring Frank Drebin Jr. (Liam Neeson) stepping into both his father's sensible wing-tips and nonsensical ways, the "Naked Gun" reboot ends with a series of credit roll scenes that are worth staying in your seat for until the house lights come up.
The first scene is a literal fourth wall-breaker that brings closure to Frank and Beth's (Pamela Anderson) romance. The second is a flashback to the most memorable police car POV shots from the original trilogy. The rest of the sequence is devoted to a combination of crazy credits — ending with one big final Weird Al Yankovic cameo as he plays himself.
Are you looking for a full breakdown of those final bits of mirth? Here's everything that happens after the very first credit for "The Naked Gun" shows up on the big screen.
The first and second post-credit scenes pay tribute to the film series' past
The first post-credit scene sees Frank and Beth enjoying a tropical holiday with the rest of the department as Chief Davis (CCH Pounder) announces she's sent Police Squad off to an internal affairs investigation for their behavior on the Richard Cane (Danny Huston) case — except that the so-called investigation is actually a celebratory vacation.
When the characters suddenly freeze mid-motion, it turns into a tribute to the oft-repeated "Police Squad!" credits gag in which credits play over the seemingly-frozen actors. Only Beth and Frank soon realize that their compatriots have been stopped in time, and are horrified and freaked out by this fact. Frank then realizes the audience is there, accuses them of spying on him, and punches out the screen, letting out a final "ow" as the credits begin to roll again.
Images of previous police car chase scenes from the opening credits of every "Naked Gun" film then begin to roll. These classic scenes — which plant the camera on the hood of a police car with a siren and revolving light — show the vehicles plowing through walls, over pedestrians, and other obstacles. That's followed up by a series of crazy credits like "Netflix: Password" and other metatextual jokes, as Frank's musical tribute to Beth plays over the sequence. But there's one final post-credit scene to come.
Weird Al brings down the house
The final scene belongs to the king of the parody movie genre, Weird Al Yankovic. Once the credits fade, he appears onstage in the bunker Bane set up to entertain his CEO colleagues while the world destroys itself, thanks to the PLOT device he'd assumed would take over the Earth. But since Bane's mission fails and his fellow CEOs end up being wrapped in the wave of love released by the PLOT device's reversal at Beth's hands, Al bounds onstage with his accordion only to realize he's playing to an empty room.
"Hello? CEOs? Crab-handed guy?" he calls out, making a reference to one specific member of Bane's league of evil. The movie cuts to the Paramount logo, then to black, with Al alone on the stage, not realizing that Bane's plan has been foiled and believing himself to be the last accordionist on earth. Perhaps someday there'll be a "Naked Gun" sequel and Al will be rescued from that compound. But until then, the last image fans of the poor guy have is of him talking to no one.