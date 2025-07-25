The Only Recap You Need Before The Naked Gun Reboot

Prime your sirens and prepare for laughs, "Naked Gun" fans — after a decades-long hiatus, the franchise has come roaring back to the big screen with a fresh sequel, simply called "The Naked Gun." If you don't know a Drebin from a Hocken, we have a video linked above that'll tell you everything you might ever want to know about "The Naked Gun" series, its formation and how it will move into the 2020s.

A massively influential spin-off of the short-lived "Police Squad!" TV series, 1988's original "The Naked Gun" brought film parodies back from the deep freeze after "Airplane!" failed to yield a worthy big-screen successor. "The Naked Gun" did so well at the box office that it spawned two sequels, inspired loads of imitators, and created a second-act career for Leslie Nielsen, whose comedic talents would be in demand until his death.

The critics have long been divided on the "Naked Gun" franchise: while the first entry is regarded as one of the best spoof movies of all time and snagged a 89% critical approval score at Rotten Tomatoes, "The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear" got a far smaller number of plaudits and sits at 58%. "The Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult," the last film in the series until now, raked in the least amount of cash at the box office, but was better-reviewed than its predecessor, sitting at a 63% approval score. All in all, every "Naked Gun" movie did fairly well on the big screen, and the new entry is looking to add to that level of acclaim.