Here's Where You Can Stream Every Naked Gun Movie

"The Naked Gun" film series helped define comedy for many '80s and '90s kids discovering the genre. A parody of police procedurals, each movie in the series featured in-your-face humor along with classic gags. The trilogy became a surprise hit for Paramount, a studio already familiar with the parody sub-genre. Their hit film "Airplane" would become a precursor to these formidable comedic films; it would also bring together the team that would make "The Naked Gun" a hit.

Leslie Nielsen starred in "The Naked Gun" and its subsequent sequels. It was far from his first time playing Det. Sgt. Frank Drebin; that role goes back to 1982, as the TV show "Police Squad!" introduced viewers to Drebin, with each week seeing him investigate a new crime. The comedic results included puns, parodies, nods to other series, and a humorous opening sequence that took on crime TV tropes. Its run would be short-lived though, as "Police Squad!" was canceled after just four episodes.

Creators David Zucker, Jim Abrahams, and Jerry Zucker were undeterred, leading the way for the "Naked Gun" film series only a few years later. Decades have passed since the first movie's release, but the original film franchise will reportedly be getting a fourth installment with Liam Neeson starring as Drebin's son. Until then, find out where you can catch up with "The Naked Gun" trilogy.