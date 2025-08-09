The 15 Smartest Marvel Characters, Ranked

When people think about superheroes and villains, they mostly focus on their powers. After all, the Incredible Hulk's immense strength is what he's best known for, not Bruce Banner's intelligence. But while strength, magical prowess, and cosmic superpowers are good in a fight, you simply can't overlook a character's intellect.

After all, some of Marvel Comics' most impressive characters are incredibly smart. For example, Peter Parker, a high school student and reluctant superhero, invented his own web fluid. Still, while incredibly knowledgeable, Peter has only a four out of seven in intelligence on Marvel's rating system, known as the Power Grid. That makes him "gifted," while a five is a "genius," six is "super-genius," and seven is "omniscient."

Some of the smartest Marvel characters are fives and sixes, with sevens typically reserved for gods and cosmic entities. That still leaves plenty of ridiculously smart folks, and the 15 most intelligent from Marvel's massive library of characters are presented in this article. They've been ranked on their Power Grid Intelligence rating, their actions in the comics, and how well they employ their intellect in a fight.