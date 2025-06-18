11 Reasons Why Marvel's Doctor Doom And Reed Richards Hate Each Other

Doctor Doom and Reed Richards have one of the most legendary rivalries in all of comics. The iconic Marvel characters first shared a comic frame in 1961, and they've spent the ensuing decades doing everything that they can to destroy each other.

Victor von Doom is one of the few Marvel villains who are scarier than Thanos, and he owes most of his threatening presence to his intelligence. Doom is a scientific genius who's also studied the forces of dark magic, and his mastery of those two fields gives him enough power to take on the entire world. Unfortunately for Victor, there's one man in the universe who's even smarter than he is; every time Doom comes up with a new scheme to seize control of reality, Reed Richards is there to stop him.

"Fantastic Four: First Steps" finally gives the Marvel Cinematic Universe its Reed, aka Mister Fantastic, but Doom will remain waiting around the corner. Robert Downey Jr. will portray Doctor Doom in the movies, promising a fresh take on the character, but Doom wouldn't be Doom without his hatred of "that accursed Richards." The on-screen versions of these two characters might reshape the MCU as we know it, but the hatred between their comic book counterparts has defined the course of Marvel's history as a whole. Reed and Doom have been fighting for so long that even some fans might have forgotten why they hate each other, so here's a quick refresher on what is arguably the greatest rivalry in Marvel Comics history.