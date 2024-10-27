The 15 Most Powerful Marvel Superheroes Of All Time, Ranked

Marvel Comics has been around, in one form or another, for nearly a century, and in that time, the House of Ideas has been home to thousands of characters. Most of the superheroes we know today who are featured in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) debuted in the 1960s or later, and with so much time under their utility belts, they've all changed a lot.

This is due to the thousands of writers and artists who've worked on Spider-Man, Iron Man, and other popular characters, constantly coming up with new ideas to keep the heroes and villains fresh and exciting. One thing that remains relatively constant, however, is a superhero's power levels. And when it comes to measuring said power, Marvel Comics makes it rather simple, applying a rating of zero to seven to the attributes of durability, energy, fighting skills, intelligence, speed, and strength.

Using these metrics, it's possible to determine which characters are the strongest in terms of combat capabilities. That said, more must be taken into account due to the many changes applied to characters over the years. With that in mind, these 15 superheroes are the strongest in Marvel Comics' library as of the 2020s, though the rankings will almost certainly change a bit over time.